LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

