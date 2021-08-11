LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

