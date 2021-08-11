LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.21.

