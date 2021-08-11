LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $412.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

