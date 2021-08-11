LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,885 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

MDYV opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

