Lendefi 1-Day Volume Tops $154,723.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $154,723.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00166334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,517.60 or 0.99710118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00826039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

