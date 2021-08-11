Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%.

LEGH stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 61,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,805. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $457.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,992,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,411 shares of company stock worth $4,058,828. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

