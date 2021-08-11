Laurentian Increases True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of C$659.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

