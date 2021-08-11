Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$195.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LAS.A stock opened at C$172.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$139.01 and a 1 year high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

