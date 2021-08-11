Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.