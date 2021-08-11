L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $232.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

