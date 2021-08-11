L Brands (LB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect L Brands to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

