Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.36

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.