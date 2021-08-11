Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $102.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

