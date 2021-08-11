Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

