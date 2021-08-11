Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 69.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

