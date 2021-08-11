Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.