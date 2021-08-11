Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 325.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.