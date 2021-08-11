Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 325.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 229.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter.

IDRV stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24.

