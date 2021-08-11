Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Baidu by 602.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.74.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.