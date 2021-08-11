Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.40 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $277.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.