Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,600 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

