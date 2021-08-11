Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 15,143 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

