Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 13,096 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Corteva by 32.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 139,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 19.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

