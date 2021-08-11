Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.89.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

