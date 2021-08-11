Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

