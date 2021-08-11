Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

