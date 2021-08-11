Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $667.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

