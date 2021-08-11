Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Sells 23,000 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.37.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

