Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,068,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

