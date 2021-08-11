Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $13.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

