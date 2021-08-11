KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,136.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2,136.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,691 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

