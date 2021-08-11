KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

