KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

