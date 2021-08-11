KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

