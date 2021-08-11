Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,479.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kemper by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $55,137,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

