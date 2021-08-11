Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northcoast Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.
Shares of KELYA opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
