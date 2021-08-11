Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northcoast Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of KELYA opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

