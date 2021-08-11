Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

