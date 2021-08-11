Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 944,145 shares traded.

JUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

