JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73.

