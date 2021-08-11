Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,218 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $2,407,925.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.