Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,218 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $2,407,925.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $261.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.