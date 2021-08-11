Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.19. 16,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,439. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

