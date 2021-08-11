John O. Agwunobi Purchases 5,200 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.