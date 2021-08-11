Jill Foss Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total transaction of $2,781,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ CACC remained flat at $$548.36 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,466. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $563.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.