Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.32 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $814.59 million, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

