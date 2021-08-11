Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MGDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.
MGDDF opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $167.21.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
