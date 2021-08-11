Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

MGDDF opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $167.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

