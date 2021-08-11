Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $3,401,006.65 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JEF opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,268,000 after acquiring an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.