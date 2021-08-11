Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg Sells 2,967 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. 1,091,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.