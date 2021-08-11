Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

NYSE RVLV opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,305,000 after buying an additional 214,717 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $291,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.