Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.00. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $3,644,347. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

