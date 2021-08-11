Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 3,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,582. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JANX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

